Liverpool defensive options boosted, but Klopp faces midfield conundrum

Liverpool visit Manchester United on Sunday hoping to return to the top of the Premier League standings.
The Reds head into the game level on points with leaders Manchester City and will leapfrog their title rivals if they can avoid defeat at Old Trafford.
Recent draws against Leicester City and West Ham United were a blow to Liverpool’s title hopes, but they got back on track with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in their last league outing.
Liverpool will be boosted by Virgil van Dijk’s return after the Dutchman missed the midweek draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League due to suspension.
Van Dijk’s return eases Jurgen Klopp’s defensive issues, with the Reds’ manager playing midfielder Fabinho alongside Joel Matip on Tuesday.
Matip will partner van Dijk, with Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez both still sidelined.
Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum will probably fill two of the three midfield roles against United, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Naby Keita battling for the other spot.
Liverpool predicted starting line-up:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Mohamed Salah has scored 49 Premier League goals for Liverpool. Bet on the forward with BetUK to score any time at 6/5.
Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield back in December. They are priced at 13/1 to repeat that scoreline on Sunday.
The two sides have scored 111 league goals between them this season. Over 3.5 goals in Sunday’s match can be backed at 2/1.