Liverpool could sign Ramsey, Juventus & Milan want to throw spanner in the works

According to the Mirror, Liverpool could sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer next summer, having recently joined the race for his signature. The Welsh international looks set to depart from the Emirates Stadium after ten years with his contract in its final year and a battle between suitors looks likely to ensue.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly tried to sign Ramsey in the summer but Arsenal rebuffed their interest. They may have more luck this time round, however, as the box-to-box star doesn’t look close to agreeing a new deal with the Gunners. Rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season, Arsenal might prefer to cash in on Ramsey in January 2019.
The Reds aren’t the only side in bid for Ramsey though. Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan have been linked with the central midfielder, with the former having signed Emre Can from Liverpool due to his contract expiring in the summer. They’ll be looking for a bargain solution to signing a stellar player, so Ramsey won’t be short of options.
Arsenal’s loss will be the gain of another club with Unai Emery having utilised Ramsey in all eight domestic outings this season. Where his future lies remains to be seen.
