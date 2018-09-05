Liverpool could agree deal with PSG for Rabiot who ‘grew up loving’ the Reds

According to ESPN, Liverpool could agree a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Adrien Rabiot who reportedly ‘grew up loving’ the Reds. Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the French international and could bring him to Anfield next summer on a free transfer.
Klopp tried to sign Rabiot back when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund and is believed to have spoken to the player on the phone about a potential move. PSG, however, are trying to convince the 23-year-old to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, with Barcelona keen on his signature too.
From January, Liverpool can agree a pre-contract deal that would see Rabiot able to sign for the Reds and move the following summer when his contract expires. Rabiot would have stiff competition for a starting place given the strengthen Klopp has done to the midfield this summer.
Fabinho joined Liverpool from AS Monaco and Naby Keita joined from RB Leipzig. The pair have Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all fighting for a place in the side. Nevertheless, Klopp would jump at the chance to bring Rabiot to England, so movement could be made in the coming days and weeks.
Stats from Transfermarkt.