Liverpool have confirmed Simon Mignolet has withdrawn from the Belgian national team due to injury. The experienced goalkeeper was named in Roberto Martinez’s squad for their friendly to come against Scotland and UEFA Nations League fixture with Iceland. He’s expected to be out of action for both games but could return in time for Liverpool’s meeting with Tottenham after the international break.
Mignolet has lost his place in the Liverpool starting eleven, having been replaced by Loris Karius last season and Alisson Becker this campaign. The 30-year-old has suffered from poor form and a lack of playing time of late and was refused a move away from Anfield over the summer. As per Jurgen Klopp’s wishes, Mignolet is staying to provide backup for Alisson but is now out of the picture entirely until he returns from the injury.
Since his 2013 move from Sunderland, the Belgian shot-stopper has 202 appearances in all competitions, conceding 235 goals and keeping 66 clean sheets. He’s represented his country on 21 occasions while currently finding himself behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order. But with three more years left on his Liverpool contract, the Merseysiders won’t be in any hurry to let the number two ‘keeper leave.
Stats from Transfermarkt.