Liverpool closing in on the capture of Thiago

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The Spaniard helped the German side win a treble this past season and he is expected to move on in search of a new adventure.





Liverpool have offered €27m (£24m) for the 37-cap Spanish international but Bayern are holding out for €36m.

According to reports (h/t UOL), the player is closing in on a move to Anfield and the two clubs are expected to reach an agreement on the fee soon.

The 29-year-old is one of the best players in the world and he could prove to be a sensational addition to Klopp’s midfield.

The player has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League champions.

Liverpool need that extra bit of creativity in their midfield next season and Thiago’s arrival could complete their squad. Currently, Naby Keita is the only player in the side who adds a bit of craft to Klopp’s midfield.

Given Keita’s injury record, signing a player like Thiago could prove to be a masterstroke from Liverpool this summer.

The Reds must look to improve if they want to retain their Premier League crown and they need to add more depth to their squad.

They have already signed a left-back in Kostas Tsimikas and a quality midfielder should be their priority next.