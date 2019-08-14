Blog Competitions UEFA Super Cup Liverpool vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

14 August, 2019 Chelsea, Liverpool, UEFA Super Cup

Champions League winners Liverpool take on Europa League victors Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Liverpool were the last English team to lift the trophy when they beat CSKA Moscow 3-1 after extra-time back in 2005.

This year’s fixture is the first time the Super Cup has been contested between two Premier League sides.

The two sides head into the game in contrasting moods following the opening weekend in the Premier League.

Liverpool defeated Norwich City 4-1, while Chelsea crashed 4-0 at Manchester United.

This will be the 11th time that the two clubs have met in a UEFA competition.

Liverpool have won two, Chelsea three and five have ended in a draw.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

