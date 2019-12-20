Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk posts pictures of himself in training ahead of Club World Cup final

Liverpool play Flamengo in the final of the Club World Cup tomorrow, and will most likely have Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk available for selection after he missed Wednesday’s semifinals.
The defender was ill and unable to train with the squad for the clash against Mexican side C.F. Monterrey, but returned to training this morning.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge boost for Saturday’s clash, and VVD himself appears to have confirmed that he is fully fit with his latest social post on Twitter:
@FIFAWorldCup final coming up! 💫⏳ pic.twitter.com/PPQp8Tf0p8
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 20, 2019
Klopp was forced to field midfielder Jordan Henderson in a centre-half role alongside Joe Gomez against the Mexicans in the absence of Van Dijk, as Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are also unavailable due to injuries.
Monterrey had a field day testing Liverpool’s defence, registering 16 shots, eight of which were on target.
The Reds had the brilliant Alisson to thank, with his saves saving the day.
Without a doubt, Liverpool aren’t very strong in van Dijk’s absence, and they need him against Flamengo to boost their chances of victory.