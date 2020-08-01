Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk comments on the club’s new kit

Liverpool have a new kit and new sponsors for next season after their deal with New Balance ended.

The English Premier League champions have secured an £80 million club-record kit deal with Nike, and the players have modelled the gear after it got launched officially today.





Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is a huge fan of the new kit, reacting thus on Twitter after donning his:

This new kit is FIRE!🔥 👀 You know it makes sense @nikefootball 🔴 💪 @LFC pic.twitter.com/o2ifPYMUph — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 1, 2020

Liverpool fans also love the new home kit and the unprecedented demand for it has caused a queue on the club’s online store.

Incoming Reds CEO Billy Hogan was behind the kit deal, and while the coronavirus pandemic caused a two-month delay in changeover, with the players lifting the Premier League trophy in their New Balance strips, sealing the deal signals a new era for the Liverpool with the sportswear giants.

The Anfield giants have become the world’s fourth most valuable football brand behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United after a rise in value of £64.3 million over the last 12 months saw their worth become £1.143billion overall.