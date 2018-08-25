Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool vs Brighton Hove Albion confirmed starting line-ups

25 August, 2018 Brighton, English Premier League, Liverpool


Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Reds have beaten West Ham United and Crystal Palace without conceding a goal and they are strongly fancied to make it three-out-of-three this weekend.

Brighton bounced back from an opening weekend defeat against Watford with a superb 3-2 victory over Manchester United last Sunday.

Liverpool did the double over Brighton last term, winning 5-1 away from home and 4-0 at Anfield.

Brighton’s last victory over the Merseyside club was a 2-0 FA Cup success back in January 1984.

Liverpool are priced at 1/7 to win the game, with Brighton on offer at 22/1 and the draw available at 15/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

