Liverpool vs Brighton Hove Albion confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday aiming to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.
The Reds have beaten West Ham United and Crystal Palace without conceding a goal and they are strongly fancied to make it three-out-of-three this weekend.
Brighton bounced back from an opening weekend defeat against Watford with a superb 3-2 victory over Manchester United last Sunday.
Liverpool did the double over Brighton last term, winning 5-1 away from home and 4-0 at Anfield.
Brighton’s last victory over the Merseyside club was a 2-0 FA Cup success back in January 1984.
Liverpool are priced at 1/7 to win the game, with Brighton on offer at 22/1 and the draw available at 15/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Unchanged for a third consecutive game. 👊 #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/DGz5YjaDAT
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2018
🔢 Here's how Albion line-up for today's @premierleague meeting against @LFC at Anfield.
⚽️ @LeonBalogun and @Yves_Bissouma come into the side to make their first @premierleague starts for the Seagulls.#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xDWPHFuRfS
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) August 25, 2018