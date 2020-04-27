Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota beating Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League FIFA Invitational finals

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold lost 2-1 in the final of the ePremier League Invitational to Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota on Saturday.
The England international saw off Manchester United’s Tom Grennan, Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling on the way to the final, coming from two goals down to beat his international teammate in the semis.
Alexander-Arnold started the final impressively, helping Liverpool to the lead, but Jota pegged him back and the match headed into golden goal.
The Portuguese, who had defeated Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi, Bournemouth’s Lys Mousset and Burnley’s Dwight McNeil on his way to the final scored first, handing the Reds star a defeat.
Here we go…
The #ePremierLeague Invitational final is set between @trentaa98 and @DiogoJota18
Sitting comfortably, @LFC and @Wolves fans?
— Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2020
Diogo Jota beats Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Premier League FIFA Invitational pic.twitter.com/I5zwvSADz1
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 27, 2020
The Liverpool squad were back for their regular yoga session via Zoom on Sunday, and boss Jurgen Klopp jokingly questioned TAA’s decision to represent the club in the tournament, suggesting Alex Oxlade Chamberlain would have been a better competitor.
It's that time again
We check in with the Reds before another online squad yoga session – big smiles, longer hair and the lads have some questions for @trentaa98…
— Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 27, 2020
Klopp: Good morning Trent, you want to say a few words about the final yesterday before we start? Come on Trent, what happened yesterday?
TAA: It just was just like a knockout tournament, and we got to the final, but we got beat by Wolves in the final.
Klopp: Maybe a question then for Ox, how is possible that Trent plays for Liverpool, and not you?
Ox: Yeah, that’s what I’m not happy about. I’ve spoken to him every day about this tournament and not once did I get a nod
By the way, every player in the game is equal, so everyone is on the same level, same rating and I still couldn’t get a game.
TAA: I was winning games, don’t change if you’re winning.
OX: Clearly the boys got a little tired come the final, you needed fresh legs and didn’t notice that.
It appears Chamberlain is an excellent FIFA player, and Klopp would have fancied his chances of winning had he represented Liverpool.
The 26-year-old will have to wait for another chance, and it will be interesting to see his virtual skills being put to stiff test.
With football currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the week-long ePremierLeague Invitational was a good way for the players to entertain the fans.
The prize fund will be donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative which was set up as a contribution fund for the NHS towards the crisis.