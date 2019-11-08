Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp raves about Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling

Liverpool will take on Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Sunday in what is arguably the biggest game of the season so far.
The Reds are leading the Premier League table with 31 points from 11 games, six points ahead of Manchester City. If Liverpool can register a win, surely it will be a huge boost in their quest for the first league title in the Premier League era.
Ahead of the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has showered heaps of praise on Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, saying he is an ‘outstanding’ player.
“Raheem Sterling is always a big threat, and he is always improving,” said Klopp as quoted by BBC Sport.
“He is a fantastic footballer, I can’t say anything bad about him, outstanding. He is not the only threat unfortunately. That is the problem we have.”
The 24-year-old left Liverpool to join Manchester City in 2015, and established himself as a key player for the club. Sterling has taken his game to a whole new level under Pep Guardiola, and Klopp is spot on with his assessment about the England winger.
Sterling has not only developed as a smart, complete fox in the box attacker, where he has really made a huge difference is in his goal scoring. He scored 48 goals in his last two seasons in all competitions and has netted 14 goals already this season.
Liverpool fans didn’t quite forgive him for the way he left, and therefore Sterling can once again expect an un-friendly (not hostile anymore) reception when the two sides meet on Sunday.