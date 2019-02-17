Liverpool believe they can now resist offers for Mohamed Salah and co. after overturning record annual pre-tax profits of £125million

Liverpool have often had to deal with losing some of their biggest players to European heavyweights in recent seasons, with the departures of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona still considered a huge loss to the Anfield outfit by the fans.
The Reds hardly struggle to replace departed players with quality, yet cheaper options, though, but they must be getting tired of the cycle, and with suitors keen on the services of explosive forward trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, they must be getting worried.
However, Liverpool announced a record annual pre-tax profits of £125million during the week, and a financial source has told Express Sports they are now more than capable of resisting any offers for Salah, Mane, Firmino and any of their most-prized players.
The Merseysiders are no longer a selling club after making last season’s Champions League final, qualifying for this year’s competition and selling Coutinho for £142million helped them overturn a massive £125million profit.
A Few days ago, Juventus were said to be keen on offering Argentine winger Paulo Dybala and £44million in order to secure the signature of Salah, but from the look of things, Liverpool are now financially capable to knock back mega bids for the Egypt international and any of their stars, and it’ll come as a huge relief to the club, manager Jurgen Klopp and their fans.