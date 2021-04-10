Liverpool flop issues crazy opinion about Arsenal defender

Charlie Adam. A player that ‘journalist’ Oliver Holt once predicted would be a better signing than Sergio Aguero. That ended well.

Adam’s career has been fairly nondescript since then, and it is fair to say that a career in punditry is unlikely to be his forte when he eventually hangs up his boots.

His recent comments in the Metro highlight that point to perfection, making Adam the latest inductee into our ‘barely a day goes by in football without someone spouting nonsense’ hall of shame.

According to the former Scotland international, Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney is worth more than £50 million, and Europe’s biggest clubs should be clamouring to sign him this summer.

“Would it surprise me if a Real Madrid, a Man City or any of the clubs in the top echelons come in for him in the summer?” said Adam.

“I think he’s ready now. He’s 23 – he signed for Arsenal injured and was out for a spell with groin and shoulders problems.

“But he’s come back and has matured into a top player. I believe he can go to the next level again. You’re starting at £50 million too.”

SL View

Where to begin with this one? Let’s start by saying that Tierney has looked reasonably promising at Arsenal.

However, Adam’s suggestion that he is worth more than £50m is absolute claptrap.

Tierney’s injury record over the past couple of seasons makes him an extremely risky proposition.

On top of that, the likes of Madrid, City and other clubs are not going to shell out over £50m on a player who wouldn’t get into their starting XI.

Tierney is perfectly adequate for a club like Arsenal. £50m plus? No. Never. Absolutely not.

