Liverpool vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head at Anfield on Saturday with both sides eager to end 2018 an a high note.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to lose in the league this season, sparking talk on Merseyside that this will finally be the year they win their first Premier League title.
However, the Gunners will be eager to throw a spanner in the works and show that they are still in contention to win the league.
Liverpool could be without James Milner after the midfielder missed the Newcastle United game with a muscle injury.
Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain on the sidelines.
Arsenal are still facing an injury crisis with Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Emile Smith Rowe, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding all ruled out.
Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal are both doubtful for the game.
Liverpool are priced at 1/2 to win the match, with Arsenal on offer at 11/2 and the draw available at 15/4.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Iwobi.
Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Mohamed Salah has scored 12 Premier League goals this season. Bet on the forward with 138.com to open the scoring on Saturday at 14/5.
The two sides have scored 84 league goals between them this term. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at 5/4.
Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 4-0. It’s 16/1 for a repeat scoreline this weekend.