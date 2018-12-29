Liverpool vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday aiming to keep the pressure on their rivals for the Premier League title.
The Reds’ 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Boxing Day left them six points clear of Tottenham Hotspur, with reigning champions Manchester City a further point adrift in third place.
Arsenal head into the game fifth in the standings following their 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Gunners, although four of those games have ended all-square.
The two sides fought out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in November, but Jurgen Klopp’s team are fancied to come out on top this weekend.
Liverpool are priced at 4/9 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 11/2 and the draw available at 18/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🔴 Here's how we line-up to face @Arsenal…#LIVARS
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2018
🔜 #LIVARS
Here’s how we line up for tonight’s @premierleague game 👇 pic.twitter.com/B3dEv9y9pX
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 29, 2018