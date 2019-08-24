Liverpool vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool and Arsenal will put their 100% records on the line when they go head-to-head in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Reds defeated Norwich City 4-1 on the opening weekend and followed up with a 2-1 victory at Southampton in their second match of the campaign.
Arsenal started their season with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United and added a 2-1 success against Burnley last weekend.
Liverpool demolished the Gunners 5-1 when the two sides last met at Anfield back in December.
They are now unbeaten in their last eight league meetings with Arsenal.
This weekend’s game will be an early indicator of each side’s title chances this term and Liverpool are fancied to edge what should be an entertaining contest.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 #LIVARS team news… https://t.co/1jTl0X9dFN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 24, 2019
🚨 NICOLAS PEPE STARTS 🚨
📋 Here's our team news for #LIVARS…
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2019