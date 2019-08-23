Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

23 August, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday in what promises to be an early season blockbuster.

The two sides head into the game with 100% record and both will be eager to continue their excellent starts to the new campaign

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne are still on the sidelines, while midfielder Naby Keita is also expected to miss out.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson may be recalled in midfield, but manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to make too many changes.

Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emile Smith-Rowe are all ruled out for Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil is back in training after missing the Burnley win, although he will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Nicolas Pepe could start at Anfield after impressing as a substitute in the first two matches.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace injury update & predicted starting line-ups

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).