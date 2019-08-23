Liverpool vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday in what promises to be an early season blockbuster.
The two sides head into the game with 100% record and both will be eager to continue their excellent starts to the new campaign
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne are still on the sidelines, while midfielder Naby Keita is also expected to miss out.
Fabinho and Jordan Henderson may be recalled in midfield, but manager Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to make too many changes.
Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emile Smith-Rowe are all ruled out for Arsenal.
Mesut Ozil is back in training after missing the Burnley win, although he will have to settle for a place on the bench.
Nicolas Pepe could start at Anfield after impressing as a substitute in the first two matches.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.