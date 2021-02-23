Liverpool and Manchester United keen on Nikola Milenkovic

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

According to Max Bielefeld from Sky Sports, the two Premier League clubs have recently been in touch with the player’s agents regarding a summer move.





The Reds are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality addition.

The Serbian has proven his quality in Serie A and he seems ready to make a move to the Premier League now.

Apparently, Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the Serbian and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The defender is valued at €33 million and has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2022.

Sky sources: Dortmund is interested in center back Nikola Milenkovic. First talks have been held with his agents and @acffiorentina. Liverpool and Man United have recently been in touch too #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/mZFccSEhjP — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 22, 2021

SL View: Ideal long-term investment

The likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are unreliable because of their injury issues and Jurgen Klopp must look to invest in a quality centre-back before the start of the new season.

Milenkovic is quite young and has the potential to develop into a top-quality centre-back in future. Working with Klopp could help him fulfil his potential.

A fee of around €33m could prove to be a reasonable investment for the Reds. Milenkovic has the quality to justify that outlay over the coming seasons.

He can play in a variety of positions across the backline and his versatility could prove to be very useful to Liverpool.