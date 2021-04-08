Liverpool and Chelsea linked with Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool are keen on signing the Ajax defensive midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and Premier League rivals Chelsea are also thought to be looking at him.

According to the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Express), the player is valued at around £30 million, and he could be on the move this summer.

Liverpool are likely to lose Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer at the end of the season, and his compatriot Gravenberch may be the replacement.

The Dutchman is an excellent passer from deep, and he can also be lethal with his long-range efforts.

The midfielder is also a superb ball carrier and has impressive dribbling ability.

The Ajax youngster is a prodigious young talent, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could help him develop and fulfil his potential at Anfield.

The German has done well to develop young players like Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez during his time at the Premier League club, and he may have a similar impact on Gravenberch’s game.

The reported £30m fee could prove to be a bargain if the youngster manages to fulfil his potential with Liverpool.

