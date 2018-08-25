Liverpool agree deal for Karius to join Besiktas on loan

Liverpool confirm they have agreed a deal with Besiktas for Loris Karius to join the Turkish Super Lig side on loan for two seasons. The 25-year-old had been ousted as the Reds first-choice shot-stopper by Alisson Becker this season and has embarked upon a move away from Anfield in order to get first-team football.
Karius has struggled for consistency since his 2016-move from FSV Mainz, making 49 appearances in all competitions and conceding 47 goals. The German u21 international, who featured once for his country, could make the permanent switch to Besiktas at the end of his loan move in 2020 if he makes a certain amount of appearances.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has Simon Mignolet in the first-team who will provide back-up to Alisson, so Karius needed to move to get competitive action. His high-profile mistake in last season’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid could still be haunting him, so a change in scenery makes sense.
Liverpool fans won’t miss him, with his successor Alisson having made a fantastic start to life at Anfield. The Reds have picked up three clean sheets in their first three Premier League outings and look more resilient at the back than they did with Karius between the sticks. His future now looks away from Merseyside.
