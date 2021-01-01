Liverpool in 2020: undisputed champions, unbelievable spirit, and more to come

After 30 years of waiting, Liverpool finally ended their title drought, wrapping up the crown after Manchester City fell to defeat at Stamford Bridge.

In truth, no other side came close to challenging the Reds, and only the COVID-19 pandemic put their title in doubt.





Here’s a look back at a historic year for Liverpool.

Best Player – Mohamed Salah

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane – you could probably make a convincing argument for all of these players winning Liverpool player of the year.

However, Mohamed Salah had a 2020 that is difficult to ignore. He ended the calendar year as the Premier League’s top scorer, five clear of Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes in second (via Opta on Twitter). His flying start to the new season has set the Egyptian well on his way to a third Premier League Golden Boot.

Best Game – Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

In one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League calendar, Anfield erupted as Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner to give the hosts an early lead. The next 75 minutes were tense and nervy, but Jurgen Klopp’s men held firm, before Mohamed Salah netted on the break from Alisson’s long pass.

For many Liverpool fans, this was the moment they knew they would be champions again.

Worst Game – Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid

In contrast to their league form, the Reds suffered a shock early exit in the Champions League.

Having slogged to an unimpressive 1-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano, Liverpool welcomed Atletico Madrid to Anfield, expecting to overturn the deficit.

Georginio Wijnaldum levelled the aggregate score just before half time, but Klopp’s side were unable to prevent the game going to extra time, having missed a number of good chances.

When Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 to the home side, the holders looked well on their way to progressing into the quarter-finals. However, Marcos Llorente hit back three minutes later to put the tie back in Atletico Madrid’s favour, before grabbing a second in the 105th minute.

Liverpool were unable to fight back from this, and a late Alvaro Morata finish compounded their misery, sparking wild celebrations from Los Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone.

Transfer Business

Difficult to give a judgement, really.

Takumi Minamino was the only January arrival. While he’s yet to make too much of an impression, he cost relatively little and provides decent enough cover.

Thiago Alcantara was the Reds’ marquee signing of the summer. However, the Spaniard has suffered with fitness issues, making just three appearances in all competitions. When he does get going, he should be a very useful addition to Klopp’s roster. Similarly, Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas has seen his game time limited by injuries.

Diogo Jota arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £43m – a move which raised a lot of eyebrows. The Portuguese has kept the critics quiet with nine goals in all competitions.

No one too important departed over the last 12 months. Dejan Lovren was sold to Zenit St. Petersburg, while youngster Rhian Brewster brought in a massive £23.5m from Sheffield United. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana also left on free transfers.

All things considered, the transfer business has been successful for Liverpool. Although, they will be desperate to sort out Georginio Wijnaldum’s contract before the Dutchman leaves on a free.

How Has the Manager Done?

What can you say? The German has been nothing short of incredible at Anfield.

Having finally got his hands on that elusive trophy in 2019, Klopp took his side one step further the next year, cruising to the league title having spent next to nothing in the summer.

And, despite this season’s injury crisis at centre-back, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has set his side on their way to retaining the Premier League trophy, although it looks like it won’t be so comfortable this season.

Overall Consensus

A truly special year for Liverpool.

Despite the disappointment in the Champions League, Reds fans will not forget 2020 in a hurry. They finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy, ending a dry spell that seemed almost incomprehensible back in 1990.

The injury to Virgil van Dijk threatened to derail their hopes of defending the title, but they’ve held firm, finishing the year at the summit. It remains to be seen whether they’ll seal back-to-back triumphs, but things are looking promising.