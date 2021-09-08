Watch and bet on every race meeting on Wednesday online with the Quinnbet horse racing live streaming service – plus get a £25 Free Bet

The great thing about live horse racing streaming is it’s now available on all UK and Irish meetings, and even selected international events from outside the British Isles, each and every day. This means you can watch and bet on horse racing online through your betting account.

Today’s live streaming horse racing options include a jumps meeting at Uttoxeter, the opening day of the Doncaster St Leger Festival and another Flat meeting at Carlisle in the afternoon. There is a later start at Cork over in Ireland with All-Weather action from Wolverhampton rounding off a busy day for the sport in the British Isles.

Wednesday is the first of four days of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster with thousands of racegoers descending on Town Moor. The feature race there is the Group 3 Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes over 7f (3:25). In an open renewal of this contest, the Falmouth Stakes sixth Just Beautiful tops official ratings but faces strong opposition from two older fillies in Double Or Double and Highfield Princess, who represents Yorkshire trainer John Quinn. Irish raiders Loch Lein and Wrens Breath add interest to an absorbing contest.

Sprinters are also in action at Doncaster today with a Listed event over the flying 5f, the Scarbrough Stakes (4:00). King’s Stand runner-up Arecibo is still out to prove himself better than a handicapper and faces Khaadem, seeking a first win since his 2019 Stewards’ Cup success at Glorious Goodwood. Looking to upset the first two in the betting here are Live In The Moment and Tarboosh, another Yorkshire trained runner and one of two previous course and distance winners declared.

If there’s one reason why you should watch the live horse racing streaming from Doncaster, then it’s for the Leger Legends race (2:50). Three top former National Hunt jockeys put on their riding boots one more time, and swap the jumps for the Flat here. Barry Geraghty gets the leg-up on Mumtaaz, while Richard Johnson partners Greek Kodiac and Noel Fehily is aboard Vasco Da Gama.

Live Streaming Horse Racing Schedule – Wednesday, 8 September

Uttoxeter – first race 13:00 BST

Doncaster – first race 13:45 BST

Carlisle – first race 14:10 BST

Cork – first race 16:05 BST

Wolverhampton – first race 16:45 BST

