Lionel Messi recommends a glorious signing to Barcelona

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to go for one of the most in-form Premier League midfielders in 2021 as a replacement to the ageing Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has made some frantic decisions as far as the side’s midfield is concerned, having left out the likes of Carles Alena and Riqui Puig from the squad. Besides freezing out the youngsters, the Dutchman has also been harsh on new signing Miralem Pjanic, whose minutes have been far and few so far in the campaign.





One of the players who has had the manager’s faith is Sergio Busquets, the last remaining player of the golden generation of Barcelona midfielders. The Spain international has largely featured for the Blaugrana this season despite being out of shape and his form has shown that the club needs a clear replacement sooner rather than later.

Don Balon reports that the club’s captain, Lionel Messi, has now spoken out regarding a potential fill-in. The 33-year-old believes that Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would be a solid addition. Tielemans has been incredible beside Wilfred Ndidi in the Foxes midfield this season but luring him away will be a mammoth task.

Leicester City and manager Brendan Rodgers, in particular, consider the Belgian centre-midfielder an integral part of the squad. The ex-Premier League champions are a legitimate force in the Premier League and Tielemans has played a key part in their strong league performances since arriving at the club. However, the player may be swayed into a Camp Nou switch, but not all things may favour him.

The Catalans are in a crippled financial position and are looking to sell players to cover costs or to bring in new faces. Hence, landing a player who is likely to cost over 50 million Euros might be too big an ask of them. Moreover, the club is focused on bringing more quality to the backline and with several revamps lined up, that of a defensive midfielder may not be of priority.