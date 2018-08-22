Liam Cooper sends out a message after Swansea draw, Leeds fans react

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper picked up an injury before the Swansea City game yesterday.
The club captain was named in the starting eleven but Bielsa had to make a pre-match change after Cooper picked up a muscle injury during the warm-up.
Jamie Shackleton was drafted in as the replacement. There is no information on the extent of Cooper’s injury but the fans and Bielsa will be hoping for a swift return.
The Leeds skipper took to Twitter to send out a message to the fans after the 2-2 draw against Swansea. He claimed that it was a good point away from home and he also wished the fans a safe travel back home.
His tweet read: “Good point on the road! No at our best but great character shown from everyone. Congrats to my man @Kalvinphillips joining the 💯 club. Travel safe everyone that made the trip, best in the country! #MOT”
Leeds fans are concerned about Cooper’s injury especially with Jansson out injured as well. The Whites are lacking in defensive depth right now and their weaknesses were exposed by Swansea last night.
It will be interesting to see whether Bielsa decides to bring in a defender now.
Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to Cooper’s tweet earlier.
#lufc pic.twitter.com/uCr4B42Pn0
— Luke (@FazzLuke24) August 21, 2018
You better be starting on Saturday
— ZL (@SupremeJansson) August 22, 2018
Said all along how vital Coops is to our team, terrific player and captain. Too many people ready to chip in with crap. Hope you’re back soon Liam, if not I know you’ll be doing great work behind the scenes with the lads, proper club captain.
— Tony Leeds (@TonyLeeds5) August 21, 2018
We missed you tonight. #MOT
— Sarah Tennant ⚽️🇬🇧🏴 (@sarahtlufc) August 21, 2018
Gutted you missed out tonight Captain, let’s hope it’s not too serious as you’re a vital member of this Team. Onwards and upwards 👍#alaw#mot
— RyanC (@RyanLUFC92) August 21, 2018
Back soon please Liam 👍🏻 hope it’s all good
— Matt (@mattlufc_) August 21, 2018
Hope your injury isn’t too serious. Need you back and fit.
— SJWilson30 (@SJWilson30) August 22, 2018
Oh don’t you even dare think about being injured pal.
— Daniel Brader (@Castrobrader) August 21, 2018
Get back soon big man x
— Lewis (@Cawood7L) August 21, 2018
Missed you last night Coops hope you’re ok for Saturday #lufc
— robbie 2thais (@robbie2thais) August 22, 2018