Liam Cooper sends out a message after Swansea draw, Leeds fans react

22 August, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Leeds United defender Liam Cooper picked up an injury before the Swansea City game yesterday.

The club captain was named in the starting eleven but Bielsa had to make a pre-match change after Cooper picked up a muscle injury during the warm-up.

Jamie Shackleton was drafted in as the replacement. There is no information on the extent of Cooper’s injury but the fans and Bielsa will be hoping for a swift return.

The Leeds skipper took to Twitter to send out a message to the fans after the 2-2 draw against Swansea. He claimed that it was a good point away from home and he also wished the fans a safe travel back home.

His tweet read: “Good point on the road! No at our best but great character shown from everyone.  Congrats to my man @Kalvinphillips joining the 💯 club. Travel safe everyone that made the trip, best in the country! #MOT”

Leeds fans are concerned about Cooper’s injury especially with Jansson out injured as well. The Whites are lacking in defensive depth right now and their weaknesses were exposed by Swansea last night.

It will be interesting to see whether Bielsa decides to bring in a defender now.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to Cooper’s tweet earlier.

 

Leeds United fans want Marcelo Bielsa to sign a centre back

