Liam Cooper sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

After waiting for more than a month, Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper returned to action on Monday night for the under-23.
The Whites skipper played for 65 minutes at Roy West Centre where Hull City host their Premier League Professional Development Group North matches.
According to Leeds Live, the centre-half strapped his knee in ice after he was substituted by Carlos Corberan. However, there’s nothing to worry about, as it was just a precaution after his injury lay-off.
The 27-year-old played at the heart of defence alongside Spaniard Hugo Diaz and was at his commanding best. Cooper was the first man to attack the ball to clear the danger and showed his arial presence as well.
After the game, Cooper took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.
Good run out with the U23s tonight.. Some real talent coming through.. Well done men 👏🏻 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/AlVIS3Mkok
— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) January 7, 2019
Some Leeds fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the best responses:
great to have you back Coops hopefully you’re fighting fit for Friday
— Armo ☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) January 7, 2019
Quality! Lufc feels like a proper club these days. It’s been a long time coming!!
— Jontus Pansson (@jontuspansson) January 7, 2019
Watched it skip, you looked well. 🤞🏻 the knee feels good in the morning and we’ll see you in action at a packed Elland Road friday. #lufc #captainfantastic
— Dean Douthwaite (@douthwaite69) January 7, 2019
A good work out Coops, good how’s the knee don’t worry the soreness will go, I hope to see you leading the boys out on Friday night if everything’s ok
— Robert Greenwood (@bobly44) January 7, 2019
Great to see you back @LiamCooper__ ! Hopefully your good to go on Friday night! Need to get back to winning ways 👏🏻 #MOT #lufc
— Niall Nelson (@Nialler_4) January 7, 2019
We need you back more then ever coops, fantastic player and only getting better 👍
— Jimmy (@CryptocurrancyK) January 7, 2019
Cooper’s return to fitness is a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa who can now look to bolster other areas of the pitch. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Stuart Dallas is also recovering well.