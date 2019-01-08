Blog Competitions English Championship Liam Cooper sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

Liam Cooper sends message to Leeds United fans on Twitter

8 January, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United


After waiting for more than a month, Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper returned to action on Monday night for the under-23.

The Whites skipper played for 65 minutes at Roy West Centre where Hull City host their Premier League Professional Development Group North matches.

According to Leeds Live, the centre-half strapped his knee in ice after he was substituted by Carlos Corberan. However, there’s nothing to worry about, as it was just a precaution after his injury lay-off.

The 27-year-old played at the heart of defence alongside Spaniard Hugo Diaz and was at his commanding best. Cooper was the first man to attack the ball to clear the danger and showed his arial presence as well.

After the game, Cooper took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Some Leeds fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the best responses:

Cooper’s return to fitness is a massive boost for Marcelo Bielsa who can now look to bolster other areas of the pitch. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Stuart Dallas is also recovering well.

Report: Mauricio Pochettino willing to sell Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele
Predicted Chelsea starting line up vs Tottenham

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com