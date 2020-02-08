Liam Cooper sends a message to Leeds teammates

Leeds United are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season.
West Brom are currently leading the title race but Marcelo Bielsa’s men aren’t far behind. They are just one-point shy of the baggies.
Leeds came close to securing promotion last year as well and they will want to go all the way this time. They are in a great position to win the Championship if they can be slightly consistent.
Club captain Liam Cooper has revealed his message to his teammates during a chat with Telegraph.
“My message to the lads is always, ‘it’s us against the world,” captain Liam Cooper told Telegraph Sport. “I’ve seen it and I’ve felt it. I’ve been at this club a long time, six years, and you sense it everywhere we go, against every team.
“It’s us versus the rest of the league, but it’s flattering if anything. It’s another motivation for us, to shut people up. That’s the way we have to be, we have to have that siege mentality.
“We’ve got 16 games left, we know how hard it is going to be after last season. There will be more ups and downs, but we are still in a good position. Top two, we know what we need to do.”
Leeds haven’t had too much sympathy from their opponents and rivals over the years and Cooper’s claims make a lot of sense.
The Whites will know that they will have to be perfect to win the Championship. They cannot afford to relax now.
The ‘us against the world’ mentality has worked wonders for several top teams in the past and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can benefit from that as well.
Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho often tried to create a siege mentality in his teams over the years. His teams have benefited from that and it seems that Cooper is trying to instill a similar belief within his teammates now.