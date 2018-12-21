Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Liam Cooper returns from injury, some Leeds fans react

21 December, 2018


Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has returned from his injury lay-off.

The 27 year old has been sidelined from the start of December and he is back in training after recovering from his knock. The defender is back out on the training pitch at Thorpe Arch.

Cooper underwent surgery in Italy earlier this month and he seems to have returned earlier than expected.

Marcelo Bielsa will be delighted to have a key player back for the intense festive period and the fans were quite happy with the news as well.

Cooper has been outstanding for Leeds this season and he will make a big difference to their title challenge during the second half of the season.

Luke Ayling is expected to return to training later this week as well. He picked up an injury in November and he has been sidelined since then.

Leeds United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

