Liam Cooper reacts to Patrick Bamford’s performance vs WBA

Patrick Bamford put in a superb display for Leeds United against West Brom last night.
The forward scored two vital goals for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and his general play as very sharp as well.
Leeds fans will be delighted with the attacker’s performance last night and it will be interesting to see if he can build on it and finish the season strongly.
Bamford has had his fair share of criticism this season but he has the talent to silence his doubters and he showed it last night.
The former Chelsea man showed why Andrea Radrizzani decided to splash out on him.
He was lethal in front of the goal and intelligent with his movement in and around the box.
Leeds defender Liam Cooper was in awe of Bamford’s performance last night and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the display.
The Leeds United captain tweeted to Bamford. His tweet read:
Different class mate! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/3afFAovdh8
— Liam Cooper 💙💛 (@LiamCooper__) March 1, 2019
Bamford will be delighted with the praise from his teammates and it will give him the motivation to keep performing at this level in the remaining weeks of the season as well.