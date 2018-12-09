Blog Competitions English Championship Liam Cooper reacts to Leeds United win vs QPR on Twitter

9 December, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United cemented their second position in the Championship after winning 2-1 against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday at Elland Road.

Kemar Roofe scored twice as Marcelo Bielsa’s side came from behind to secure all three points.

After the match, Leeds United defender Liam Cooper took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He was particularly pleased with the form of Roofe and said the 25-year-old is ‘flying’ at the moment.

Nahki Wells gave the visitors an early lead in the 26th minute. Leeds restored parity through Roofe towards the end of the first half.

In the second half, Roofe scored from the penalty spot after the ref decided to penalise a handball by Toni Leistner.

Roofe has been in sensational form this season. He has scored 10 goals in 15 Championship games, and has provided two assists as well.

Leeds enjoyed 70% of possession against QPR and attempted 20 shots during the game. They are riding high on momentum having won four games in a row.

