Liam Cooper reacts on Twitter after penning new Leeds United deal

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has put pen to paper for a new five-year deal at Elland Road running until the summer of 2024, and it comes as a huge boost for manager Marcelo Bielsa.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips signed a new contract last week, while Stuart Dallas agreed fresh terms alongside Cooper today, and it is good to see Leeds handing some of their best players new deals.
Since arriving at Elland Road in 2014 from Chesterfield, the centre-back has made 165 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, and will now hope to lead them to Premier League promotion this season.
A delighted Cooper has taken to Twitter to react to his new deal thus:
A very proud day for me and my Family. The hard work continues to achieve the ultimate goal. Thank you @LUFC @MLSMUK #ALAW pic.twitter.com/mlwmXEKckz
— Liam Cooper 💙💛 (@LiamCooper__) September 11, 2019
The Leeds defender first wore the Leeds armband in an FA Cup clash against Sunderland in January 2015 and has since proven he has what it takes to lead the team.
Cooper made his debut for Scotland during the most recent international break after catching the eyes of the national team selectors after his impressive performances over the last 12 months, and he will now look to keep proving himself to both club and country going forward.