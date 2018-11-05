Liam Cooper lavishes praise on Leeds United teammate Stuart Dallas

Leeds United picked up an impressive win over Wigan in the Championship on Sunday.
The hosts managed to secure an early lead but the Whites did well to fight back and they ended up claiming all three points.
Goals from Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez sealed the win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
The win takes Leeds back to the top of the table and the fans were quite impressed with their side’s performance.
Leeds United defender Liam Cooper lavished praise on his teammate Stuart Dallas for his imperious display against Wigan.
Highlighting his stats on Twitter, the Leeds defender reacted to Dallas’ performance with his two words.
His tweet read:
My man 🔥 @dallas_stuart https://t.co/RaNR1Gimcv
— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) November 4, 2018
Dallas has been criticised for his performances earlier in the season but he was fantastic at right back against Wigan. Not only did he defend very well, the full back helped drive his side forward as well.
His passing out impeccable and he was very effective in the final third as well.
The full back will be looking to build on his performance and improve as the season progresses.