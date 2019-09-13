Liam Cooper comments on Leeds squad depth

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper feels that the Whites now have a stronger squad than last season.
The Yorkshire club narrowly missed out on promotion last season. They are one of the favourites to go up this term, and Cooper believes Leeds have enough depth in their squad.
Leeds lost two key players this summer in the form of Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe. However, Marcelo Bielsa has made some fantastic signings this summer.
Leeds will return to action after the international break with Sunday’s Championship clash at Barnsley.
The Whites signed Ben White, Helder Costa, Eddie Nketiah and Illan Meslier in the summer, while reloaning Jack Harrison from Manchester City as well.
Furthermore, Jack Clarke will play for the rest of the season on loan after signing for Tottenham Hotspur.
With Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts also close to returning to full fitness, Cooper feels that Leeds have enough depth in every position.
“I think the squad is definitely stronger,” said Cooper to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“We have brought top quality players in and we have got players coming back from injury now as well.
“I think Luke and Tyler are both close and the squad is so much stronger in depth.
“We have got two or three players for every position at the minute and that’s what Marcelo has always wanted.”
Leeds have made a strong start to their 2019-20 Championship campaign, winning four of their opening six games.