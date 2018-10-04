Liam Cooper admits Leeds striker Tyler Roberts played with injury vs Hull City

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has showered praise on fellow teammate Tyler Roberts after his impressive performance against Hull City on Tuesday.
The Whites won 1-0 against Hull City at the KCOM stadium where Roberts scored the only goal of the match.
The youngster, who joined Leeds from West Brom for a fee in the region of £2.5 million in January, has impressed in recent games.
He couldn’t make an impression at Leeds last season due to his injury.
Roberts was handed his full Leeds debut by Marcelo Bielsa four weeks ago against Millwall. Since then, he has kept his place and spearheaded the attack in absence of Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford.
Cooper revealed that the Wales international played through the pain of a toe injury. It was his third goal in four games, and his latest strike helped Leeds regain the top position in the Championship table.
The Leeds skipper said that Roberts wanted to play and score for the club despite his injury.
“We’ve scored a lot of goals but sometimes it takes that bit of magic for someone to come up with and this time it was Tyler,” said Cooper, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“He was struggling before the game with a toe injury and credit to him. He went on the pitch and pulled it out the bag for us. He wants to play, he wants to score goals and that’s the type of person he is.
“He’s played very well and the boy’s flying. He’d been struggling before the game but he’s pulled through and it was a great finish again at a great time. We needed that.”
Leeds will face Brentford on Saturday at Elland Road in their next Championship game.