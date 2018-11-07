Lewis Morgan raves about Celtic teammate Ryan Christie

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan has showered praise on Ryan Christie, saying he hopes that the midfielder remains at the club.
The 23-year-old joined the club in 2015 from Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He impressed during the loan spell at Aberdeen last season, but there were doubts over his long term future at the Glasgow club.
Christie was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland during the summer transfer window, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.
However, he won back his place at Celtic, and has impressed in recent games. He has scored in his last three games at the club, and the Bhoys are looking to reward him with a new contract.
His contract runs out in the summer, but Christie is confident of signing a new deal at the club. Brendan Rodgers has recently described him as “brilliant” and a “much better player” after his two seasons on loan at Pittodrie.
And now Morgan says that Christie has earned his place at the side, adding that he has worked extremely hard in training.
Morgan said to the Scottish Sun: “I’m happy for Ryan. He’s done really well in the last few games.
“He’s trained hard, bided his time and now he’s in the team — that’s something that I hope will come my way.
“You want to help out but you have to be patient — Ryan was and now he’s doing really well. He’s deserved his place in the side and, hopefully, he’ll remain there.”