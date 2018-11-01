Lewis Macleod would be a smart signing for Leeds United

Leeds United are interested in signing Lewis Macleod from Brentford.
According to The Sun, the player has rejected the offer of a new deal and he will be a free agent at the end of this season.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been quite impressive for the Bees and he could prove to be a solid option for Marcelo Bielsa. Also, the deal would be a no-brainer especially on a free.
Macleod did really well under Dean Smith at Brentford but Smith has now joined Aston Villa and it seems that the player is keeping his options open for now.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds make a move for the player in January. Brentford might just decide to sell him for cheap in order to avoid a free transfer in the summer.
The former Scotland U21 international has scored 2 goals in 8 games for the Championship outfit this season.
Leeds could use some depth in central midfield and Bielsa could pull off a masterstroke if he manages to land the 24-year-old playmaker on a free transfer.