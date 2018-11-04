Lewis Grabban reacts to Nottingham Forest win vs Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest are gradually picking up the pace in the Championship after they earned a 1-0 win against Sheffield United at City ground on Saturday.
Lewis Grabban grabbed the only goal of the match as the Blades were knocked off the Championship summit. Norwich City have now moved to the top of the table.
Forest, who made a stuttering start to the season under Aitor Karanka, are now improving quickly and find themselves sixth in the table, just four points behind the league leaders.
Grabban took to social networking site Twitter after the match and posted a two-word message – “great win”.
Great win!! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jYLcOWB1dH
— Lewis Grabban (@grabbs22) November 3, 2018
The 30-year-old moved to Forest this summer from AFC Bournemouth and has been one of best players of the Championship this season.
He struggled initially at his new club, failing to score in his opening six games. However, he has found his form at the right time, and has now scored 10 goals in all competitions.
Forest fans responded to his tweet quickly and praised him heavily for the performance.
