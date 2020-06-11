Lewis Ferguson comments on Rangers speculation

Lewis Ferguson has told The Herald that he has been made aware of reported interest from Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Rangers manager Gerrard wants to sign Ferguson from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen in the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Sun.





The report has claimed that Aberdeen are keen on keeping the 20-year-old midfielder at the Pittodrie Stadium beyond the summer.

The youngster’s impressive performances have caught the eye of Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Gerrard.

Ferguson, who was at Rangers as a kid from 2009 until 2013, has said that he is aware of speculation linking him with the Ibrox club.

However, the Scotland Under-21 international has said that he is not worrying about the future and is focused on his club Aberdeen at the moment.

Ferguson told The Herald: “I’ve just seen [the transfer speculation] the same way as everybody else. I don’t read too much into that but I’ve obviously been shown it on social media and stuff.

“When you see stuff like that [he has also been linked to Brentford], you’re obviously doing something right to have clubs looking at you. But my full focus is on getting back to training with Aberdeen and playing next season.

“The past couple of seasons at Aberdeen I’ve wanted to achieve things and get trophies. Nothing’s changed; this season the aim is to try and get silverware. Everyone in their football career wants to win trophies and it’s no different for me.

“I think the club shares my ambition. We have a chairman who loves the club and knows what he is doing, and we also have a top training facility, so we know we are heading in the right way.”

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Ferguson scored one goal and provided five assists in 28 Scottish Premiership matches for Aberdeen this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored six goals and provided seven assists in 33 league games for the Dons, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Good signing for Rangers?

Ferguson is a very dynamic midfielder who has proven to be a success in the Scottish Premiership, and the 20-year-old would make Rangers a better team and would be an asset for the Gers next season, as they aim to stop Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row.