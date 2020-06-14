Les Ferdinand raves about Rangers striker Jermain Defoe

Glasgow Rangers striker Jermain Defoe could play a key role for the Ibrox club next season, according to Premier League legend Les Ferdinand.

Celtic will be aiming to win ten titles in a row next season, and Rangers must do everything to stop them.





Defoe will turn 38 in October, but Ferdinand believes the former Tottenham Hotspur striker will still continue to score goals that will halt Celtic’s march towards ten in a row.

According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Alfredo Morelos is almost certain to move on this summer. In that case, Defoe is set to spearhead the Gers attack.

Ferdinand says that Rangers need people who can score important goals in big games, and Defoe certainly can provide that.

In 2019-20, Defoe has played mainly as back-up to Morelos. However, he managed to find the net 17 times before the campaign was prematurely curtailed due to Covid-19.

Ferdinand is certain that Defoe will surpass the tally if he is given more minutes next season.

The former Premier League striker has also claimed that he feels Defoe was the closest thing he had seen to Ian Wright, and that the former West Ham striker idolised the legendary Arsenal striker.

“The pressure in Glasgow is always intense, but it will be cranked up even more next season given what’s at stake,” said Ferdinand to The Scottish Sun.

“Jermain is the type of guy who will be so up for it.

“That was purely because I could see the end coming and I was determined to have one last hurrah. Jermain is at that place now. And I have no doubt if he leads the line for Rangers next season he will be able to help them stop Celtic.”

“He doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke and still looks like he is in his late 20s and at the peak of his powers. He looks at all the different avenues he can to get every last ounce out of his body.

“When I first came across him at West Ham he was the closest thing I had ever seen to Ian Wright. I know he idolised Ian and mirrored his game.”