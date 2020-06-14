Les Ferdinand comments on Eberechi Eze to Newcastle speculation

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has told Newcastle Fans TV that Eberechi Eze will move to Newcastle United if they pay enough money for him.

Ferdinand, who played for QPR in the 1980s and the 1990s before moving to Newcastle, has raved about Eze.





According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are interested in signing the attacking midfielder from Championship club QPR in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest in the 21-year-old from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, adding that Rangers want as much as £20 million as transfer fee for the England Under-21 international.

Ferdinand told Newcastle Fans TV about Eze, as transcribed by The Chronicle: “If you pay enough money for him, you can get him to come! I’ll be giving him a glowing report in terms of what it’s like up there. It’s a great place to go and play football but as long as you lot match our asking price, you can have him no problem!

“People have been asking me about him, even the club said lots of people are talking about him, and I said he’s probably in the top six players I’ve seen.

“He’d be in the top six easily in terms of his ability to control and pass the ball. I think the rest of it will come.

“He’s still got bags of energy and he’s got to know how to use that energy in the right areas and how he’s going to be effective using his energy in the right areas.

“He’s got so much more to come, but he will be a superstar if he keeps his head on and goes to the right place.”

Stats

Eze has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship games for Rangers so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder scored four goals and provided three assists in 42 league games for the London club, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle United move?

QPR are unlikely to finish in the Championship playoffs this season, and if they stay in the second tier of English football next season, then the London club could be tempted to sell him.

Newcastle are a massive club and are established in the Premier League, and they would be very attractive to Eze.