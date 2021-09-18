Lens take on Lille in a Ligue 1 league encounter the Saturday and they will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The two teams will meet at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis for the Derby Du Nord. Watch and bet on Lens vs Lille live on Saturday, September 18, 16:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

The home side have picked up nine points from five league games and they will be hoping to fix their wretched head to head record against Lille this weekend.

The visitors are coming into this game on the back of just one win in five league matches but they are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Lens.

Lens vs Lille team news

The home side do not have any major injury issues ahead of this weekend’s clash against Lille.

The visitors will be without the services of Jonathan Bamba, Orestis Karnezis, Renato Sanches and Timothy Weah due to injuries.

Lens: Leca; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Clauss, Fofana, Cahuzac, Frankowski; Kakuta, Sotoca, Ganago

Lille: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Yazici; David, Yilmaz

Lens vs Lille form guide

Lens have picked up two wins and three draws in their five league games and they will fancy their chances against the struggling Lille side.

However, the home side will have to improve defensively in order to pick up the three points here. They have ended up drawing their last three home matches in the French league.

The visitors have just picked up one win in the league so far and they have conceded eleven goals in five outings.

Lens vs Lille betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lens vs Lille from bet365:

Match-winner:

Lens – 11/8

Draw – 9/4

Lille – 2/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 42/41

Under – 11/12

Lens vs Lille prediction

Lille have an exceptional head to head record against Saturday’s opposition and they have managed to win six of their last seven matches against Lens in all competitions.

Furthermore, they have scored at least three goals in their last three matches against the hosts and this would be a great time for them to display their superior form and get their stuttering campaign back on track.

However, the home side are in better form right now and they have been very difficult to beat.

A narrow home win is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Lens to win.

Get Lens to win at 11/8 with bet365

How to watch Lens vs Lille Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Lens vs Lille live online from 17:30 BST on Saturday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365