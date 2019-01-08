Leighton Baines lavishes praise on Everton’s Bernard

Everton defender Leighton Baines has lavished praise on his new teammate Bernard.
The Brazilian joined the Toffees on a free transfer this summer and he has managed to impress his teammates already.
Baines claims that Bernard is a match winner and he has unbelievable quality which he showcases on a daily basis.
He said: “Bernard is definitely someone who can win us matches. He is a guy who can link things together. It is a very difficult thing in football sometimes to get space between the lines and link the midfield to the forwards but he does it with ease because he is such an intelligent footballer. I am sure coming to England is not easy given the places where he has played his football before but he has settled really well and shows his unbelievable quality on a daily basis.”
Baines added: “He just has amazing qualities. He has great footballing ability and a high football IQ.”
The winger will be delighted to hear these comments from an experienced professional like Baines and he will be looking to build on his start to the season.
Bernard has done well so far but there is no doubt that he can get a lot better. Everton fans will be hoping that he can inspire to a respectable finish this season.
The Brazilian was very highly rated around Europe a few seasons ago and Silva will need to help him rediscover that confidence and help him fulfill his potential.
If Bernard manages to adapt to the league properly he could prove to be a huge bargain for the Toffees in the long run.