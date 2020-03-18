Leigh Griffiths has a message for Celtic fans

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has told the club’s official website that he will get better in the coming months.
The Scotland international striker recently returned to action after a spell on the sidelines.
The 29-year-old is playing well for Neil Lennon’s side at the moment, and the striker is confident that he will get better in the coming months.
Griffiths told Celtic’s official website: “The chat we had in Dubai was a turning point for not just me but the whole team.
“We talked about the run of form we had to hit to make sure we were top of the league, and everyone can see we’ve been outstanding since we came back. We’ve not been beaten domestically and we’ve only dropped two points.
“I’m looking forward to making more strides forward in the coming months. The week in Dubai was great so a full pre-season will help me hit my peak.”
Stats
According to WhoScored, Griffiths has made 10 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic, scoring nine goals in the process.
The Scotland international striker has made one start and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Glasgow giants, according to WhoScored.
The 29-year-old has also scored one goal in one Scottish Cup and played once in the Scottish League Cup for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.
As stated on Celtic’s official website, Griffiths has made 115 goals in 243 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants.
Positive comments
With football in Scotland suspended at the moment, Griffiths will be in a good condition when the season resumes, and Celtic fans could see the best of the striker during the 2020-21 campaign.
Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble for the fourth season in a row this season.