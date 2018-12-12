Leigh Griffiths: Celtic star enjoys proving doubters wrong

Leigh Griffiths has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers but this season the Celtic striker has not been at his best.
The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, and has managed just six league starts for the Bhoys.
Griffiths has scored 104 Celtic goals in 198 appearances for the Hoops, but has only been given a rotational role this term.
The Scotland striker believes that Rodgers will soon pick him. Celtic have an extremely busy schedule coming up, and Griffiths is expecting to get some games under his belt.
He says that it is up to him to prove a point to his manager that he is worthy of starting regularly for the first team.
“I would like to think with so many games coming up I could expect a bit of game time,” Griffiths said to Scottish Herald.
“But it is up to me to prove to the manager and the coaching staff that I am worthy of getting on and hopefully I can make an impact from there.”
Following the departure of Mousa Dembele in the summer transfer window, Rodgers has kept faith on Odssone Edouard this season.
Griffiths has managed 11 starts across all competitions for Celtic this term, but he has made only one start since October.
He has six goals for the Bhoys this season, and should be looking to improve his goal tally in the coming months.
Griffiths should be in action on Thursday when Celtic will face Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League.