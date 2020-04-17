Leicester, West Ham and Everton keen on Sardar Azmoun

Leicester City have been linked with a move for the Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun this summer.
As per reports from Italy (translated by Birmingham Mail), Everton and West Ham are keen on the forward as well.
Azmoun has scored 14 goals this season and he has 7 assists to his name as well.
The 25-year-old could prove to be a superb addition to the Foxes’ attack.
Rodgers needs to bring in an alternative to Jamie Vardy and Azmoun seems like the ideal fit on paper.
It will be interesting to see if the Foxes make their move for the player in the coming weeks.
Azmoun is valued at around £30m and Leicester certainly have the means to afford that.
They should look to make their move quickly in order to beat the competition. The likes of Everton and West Ham have the financial resources to pull off the transfer as well.
However, Leicester could have one advantage in the chase. They have a good chance of playing Champions League football next season whereas West Ham are fighting for their survival.
Meanwhile, Everton are still in the midtable and they are rebuilding their side.
The Leicester City project is far more exciting and ambitious.
Azmoun is likely to be tempted to join them instead of West Ham if his desire to move is driven by footballing reasons.