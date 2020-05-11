Leicester want to sign Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic

Leicester City have been linked with a move for the Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.
As per the Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Rodgers wants to bring the defender to the Premier League this summer.
Rodgers has worked with Ajer during their time together at Celtic and he will know all about the player’s qualities.
His interest in Ajer is hardly a surprise. Leicester need a long term partner for Soyuncu and Ajer would be ideal.
The 22-year-old Celtic defender is still very young and inconsistent. However, the talent is there for everyone to see. Rodgers could help cut out the inconsistencies from his game and make him a better player.
The Leicester City boss has a good track record of nurturing young players. He has proven that at Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic.
It will be interesting to see if Leicester can convince Celtic to sell the player this summer.
Ajer’s agent claimed earlier this season that his client will leave Celtic this summer and that infuriated Neil Lennon and the Celtic fans.
Leicester certainly have the means to tempt the Hoops and Rodgers has a good relationship with the player as well.
Ajer might be keen on making a step up in his career as well. The Foxes could be in the Champions League next season and that will certainly attract any potential targets.