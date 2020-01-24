Leicester turn down Aston Villa approach for Islam Slimani on loan

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on signing Islam Slimani on loan this month.
As per L’Equipe (translated by GFFN), Leicester City are prepared to sell the player permanently and therefore they have turned down Villa’s loan approach.
Dean Smith is looking to bring in a quality striker this month and Slimani has been in impressive form with Monaco.
The Algerian is currently out on loan and he has scored 7 goals so far this season. Apparently, he is unhappy at Monaco and the French outfit are ready to send him back if they are compensated.
Aston Villa striker Wesley Moraes has been ruled out for the season with an injury and Villa will have to add more goals to their side.
They are currently fighting for their survival and they cannot afford to play their remaining games without a proper striker leading the line.
It will be interesting to see if they return with another offer for Slimani now. The player is thought to be a target for Tottenham as well.
The Londoners are eyeing up a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.
It will be interesting to see where Slimani ends up this month. Aston Villa will have to move quickly if they want to get the deal over the line.