Report: Leicester City demand £60m for Tottenham’s summer target James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to revamp their squad this summer with the north London club particularly focussing on signing home-grown players.
The Spurs fans can expect the club to sign players in almost every position, and likewise, a lot of players could be making way for new arrivals.
The Mirror reported last month that Spurs are keen to sign Leicester City’s highly-rated attacking midfielder James Maddison.
Leicester signed Maddison from Norwich City last summer, paying £22.5million, and the move has proved to be a masterstroke as the 22-year-old finished the 2018-19 campaign with seven goals and seven assists.
He was at his creative best last season, racking up 100 key passes – the only player in the Premier League to do so.
Here’s the catch:
The Mirror now reports that Leicester are demanding a massive £60m fee for the playmaker.
Spurs are looking at Maddison as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen who is likely to leave the north London club this summer.
It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are willing to pay that amount for Maddison. They haven’t spent a single penny in their last two transfer windows, and reportedly have a £50m transfer budget for this summer.
Maddison would be a good signing for the club, but Spurs may need to shatter their transfer record to sign the exciting attacking midfielder.