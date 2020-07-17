Leicester, Tottenham and Newcastle keen on Amadou Diawara

Leicester City are thought to be keen on signing the Roma defensive midfielder Amadou Diawara this summer.

As per reports (h/t Leicester Mercury), Tottenham and Newcastle are keen on the player as well.





Diawara is rated at £27m and it will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League clubs submit an offer for him when the transfer window opens.

Tottenham and Newcastle could certainly use a player like Diawara next year. Mourinho needs to add defensive cover and presence to his midfield and the Roma ace would be ideal alongside Ndombele.

As for Newcastle, they need a quality defensive midfielder as well and Diawara could be a good addition alongside Hayden and Shelvey.

Leicester already have a quality defensive midfielder in Ndidi and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate both players if the transfer goes through. Neither will want to sit on the bench as a squad player.

Ndidi has been linked with a move away this summer and it could be that Leicester are already preparing for life without him.

It will be interesting to see if Roma decide to sell the player only a year after signing him. Diawara’s debut season at Roma has been plagued with injuries so far.