Leicester should sign Forrest

Brendan Rodgers could be in the market for a winger this summer as Leicester City have a dearth in quality out wide. Rodgers has Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes and Rachid Ghezzal at his disposal, but the Leicester quartet made just five assists between them last season.
As a result, the City manager could strengthen his attack before the transfer window shuts, and James Forrest could be the ideal signing. The Celtic winger has been outstanding over the last 12 months, contributing 23 goals in 30 Scottish Premiership games as the Hoops sealed the treble for a third consecutive campaign.
Rodgers will know Forrest well from his time in charge at Celtic and could bring him to the King Power Stadium for £10m this summer. Leicester were overly reliant on Jamie Vardy (34 PL games, 18 goals, 4 assists) and James Maddison (36 PL games, 7 goals, 7 assists) in 2018/19, so a player like Forrest could help taking the scoring burden off the duo.
According to Global Sports Salaries, Celtic’s average salary is £0.87m-a-year/£16.7k-per-week, so Forrest’s wages wouldn’t break the bank. Leicester were linked with a move for the winger in February, but time will tell if Rodgers makes an official approach this summer.
