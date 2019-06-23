Leicester should return for Austin

Brendan Rodgers is expected to be on the hunt for at least one centre-forward this summer with Leicester City being over-reliant on Jamie Vardy for goals. The Foxes have little to no backup for the 32-year-old in case of injury, with Shinji Okazaki being released this summer and Kelechi Iheanacho being surplus to requirements after struggling for form.
Leicester tried to sign Charlie Austin to strengthen their attack in January and should consider returning for him in the coming weeks as he could be made available by Southampton. The £70k-per-week striker has fallen down the pecking order at St Mary’s and may be open to a move away if it boosts his chances of getting more first-team football.
Austin joined Southampton in 2016 and has gone on to make 81 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 24 goals. The 29-year-old didn’t have a good 2018/19 season, however. He scored only two goals in 25 Premier League games and racked up less than 1000 minutes of playing time.
At Leicester, however, he could thrive playing with wingers who frequently get balls into the box – Marc Albrighton (125), James Maddison (205), Ben Chilwell (132) whipped in a combined 462 crosses last season. Leicester were willing to pay £12m for Austin in 2015 but CIES believe his current market value is around £3.5m.
Stats from Transfermarkt.